KMC Operation Sanity: Offenders to Face 1,000 Dalasi Fine or 3 Months’ Imprisonment

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) is taking a significant step to address littering issues within its jurisdiction by enforcing Anti-Littering Laws. During a press conference held at the council’s offices on Friday, KMC Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda announced the launch of Operation Sanity, a campaign widely considered essential for restoring order.

- Advertisement -

The operation aims to clean up the entire municipality by implementing the Anti-Littering Laws outlined in the Local Government By-Laws approved by the Mayor on June 9, 2020. Sections 4, 7, 8, and 9 of the by-laws empower the Mayor under Section 54 of the Local Government Act. These sections address issues such as nuisance, the removal of sand and gravel, private sewage pipes, and the disposal of waste and hazardous materials.

“The operation will focus on cleaning and removing waste from all major highways and streets, including abandoned vehicles, sand, gravel, waste, illegal sewage connections to drains, burning hazardous materials, and managing stray animals in public areas,” Mayor Bensouda informed the media.

The council stated that offenders could face penalties of up to one thousand dalasis or three months in prison. “We will not displace any vendors. We will ensure they maintain cleanliness in their areas or face penalties. If you are selling at a location, make sure to manage your waste and dispose of it properly,” he said.

The KMC Mayor emphasized that maintaining cleanliness in the municipality is a collective responsibility. “We don’t just aim to impose fines; we want people to take responsibility. As a council, we recognize that many of our citizens are struggling financially, which is why we have set the fine at D1,000 or three months’ imprisonment. Each offense under the by-laws will incur a charge of D1,000,” he clarified.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Bensouda also pointed out that the council’s Act does not allow for higher fines and that collaboration with the central government is necessary to make further changes. He then underscored the importance of keeping the environment clean for the health and well-being of all residents. “We cannot allow littering everywhere, as it pollutes our environment and makes it unpleasant,” he stated.

He expressed hope that this initiative would have a positive impact on efforts to combat littering in the KMC. “We do not wish to resort to imprisoning individuals for littering, nor do we have the authority to do so. We refer offenders to the police for appropriate action,” he elaborated.

Bensouda, currently serving his second term as KMC Mayor, highlighted that the council has launched several initiatives to address development challenges. However, he informed reporters that a lack of cooperation with the central government has hindered many of these efforts. “If we had support or collaboration from the central government, we could achieve much more, but we are in a situation where everything is influenced by politics,” he remarked.

The operation, set to begin on January 27, will include caravan tours aimed at educating the public on the importance of maintaining a clean environment and adhering to littering regulations to enhance compliance.