Pakistan’s Former PM Imran Khan Given 14-Year Sentence in Corruption Case

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A Pakistani accountability court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 and 7 years in prison respectively, along with fines, in the Al-Qadir University Project Trust corruption case.

- Advertisement -

The verdict, delivered from Adiala Jail where Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023, marks his fourth major conviction. The case alleges that Khan, during his tenure as prime minister, made a deal with property tycoon Malik Riaz that enabled the laundering of $239 million, causing significant losses to Pakistan’s treasury.

Khan’s legal team and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party have denounced the verdict as politically motivated, claiming no evidence of financial misconduct was presented. The conviction comes at a sensitive time, potentially impacting ongoing negotiations between PTI and the current government regarding Khan’s release.