Senegal’s COVID Funds Investigation: Latest Developments

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Senegal’s investigation into the mismanagement of COVID-19 Relief Funds continues to intensify as multiple high-profile officials face legal scrutiny. The investigation, which began with the Court of Auditors’ report, has now escalated to include travel bans, arrests, and questioning of former officials.

On April 17, 2025, authorities issued a ministerial decree prohibiting former Minister Mansour Faye from leaving the country, as investigators probe a suspicious 399 million CFA franc disbursement made through the Ministry of Community Development during his tenure. This follows the detention and questioning of several officials, including former DAGE (Director of Administration and General Equipment) Léon Nzally, who was charged with embezzling 530 million CFA francs before being released on bail, and Mamadou Ngom Niang, former Sports Ministry official, who deposited 150 million CFA francs for bail after being implicated in the misappropriation of 400 million CFA francs.

The investigation has also revealed instances of falsified documents, with figures like wrestler Gris Bordeaux and football official Saër Seck denying signatures on financial receipts submitted by officials. Meanwhile, tensions are brewing within the government as Port of Dakar Director Waly Diouf Bodian publicly criticized the judiciary’s decision to release suspects on bail, arguing it undermines accountability efforts.

The National Assembly’s Law Commission is simultaneously preparing impeachment proceedings against several former ministers, including Mansour Faye, as the government faces mounting pressure to recover misappropriated funds and hold officials accountable for what appears to be systematic financial misconduct during the pandemic response.