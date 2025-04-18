“I Ride Keke to Feed My Kids”: Gambian Woman Shares Her Story of Resilience

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Odin Manga, a Gambian woman, has embraced keke driving as a full-time profession to support her two children and provide for her family.

For over two years, Odin has been navigating the busy streets of The Gambia in a keke (also known locally as a “batch car”), defying expectations and facing daily challenges to secure a better future for her children. She chose this unconventional job in order to independently provide for her family.

“One of the things that inspired me to ride keke was the need to take care of my family and my two kids,” she shared. “As a caring mother, I have to do everything I can to support them.”

Despite the physical and emotional toll, Odin finds strength in her purpose. “Riding keke helps me feed my family and pay the bills. It’s not easy, but I have no one else to help me.”

Being a woman in a profession largely dominated by men comes with its own set of challenges. “Some drivers are kind, but others can be really wicked. They insult me and show no sympathy just because I’m a woman,” she said. “But I stay focused. My job is what keeps food on the table.”

Her message to other women is both candid and empowering: “Don’t rely on anyone. Work hard for yourself. These days, most help comes with conditions. It’s rare to find someone who helps out of genuine kindness.”

Odin Manga’s journey is a powerful testament to resilience, courage, and the unwavering will to build a better life through hard work and independence.