Gambia Government Halts Salaries of Over 1,400 Absentee Workers, Recommends Dismissals

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Government of The Gambia has announced a major crackdown on ghost workers across its civil service following the completion of a nationwide staff audit. According to a press release issued by Government Spokesperson and Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Ebrima G. Sankareh, the Personnel Management Office (PMO) has identified 1,424 public servants who were found to be perennially absent from their posts.

As a result, their salaries have been stopped, and financial institutions that handled the disbursement of those payments have been directed to recover the funds. The government has also recommended the summary dismissal of the affected workers, citing provisions under Public Service Commission (PSC) Regulations No. 57.

“In accordance with PSC Regulations No. 57, these absentee staff have been recommended for summary dismissal, and their positions declared vacant,” Mr. Sankareh stated.

The staff audit, carried out in two phases during the 2024 fiscal year, initially focused on the Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education, Health, Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security. The second phase, conducted in December 2024, extended the review to the entire civil service, including the Armed and Security Forces.

Preliminary findings from the second phase revealed that an additional 679 public servants could not be physically verified. Their salaries will be suspended for the month of April 2025, pending potential clarifications.

“These individuals have not been physically identified and their salaries will be temporarily stopped as we await any genuine queries from the affected staff,” the release noted. “A detailed list of these individuals will soon be published as part of the recovery and disciplinary process.”

In tandem with the staff audit, the government also conducted a pensioners’ audit aimed at cleansing the national database of deceased beneficiaries. This dual audit exercise, according to the government, is already saving millions of dalasis in wrongful salary and pension payments.

Mr. Sankareh emphasized that the move reflects the government’s commitment to efficiency and transparency. “Consistent with global best practices, the Ministry of Public Service is putting in place robust mechanisms to prevent the recurring issue of ghost workers – both among active employees and pensioners.”

The sweeping reforms come amid continued efforts to streamline public service delivery and reduce wastage in government expenditure. The government says it remains committed to ensuring that public funds are used efficiently and accountably.

For now, affected employees have been given a narrow window to respond with legitimate claims before permanent actions are taken. The public awaits further updates as the government finalizes its plans to publish the full list of absentee staff.