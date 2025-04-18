Gambinos Stars Africa Triumphs Over RS Talinding 7-1 to Top Gambinos U14 Cup

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Gambinos Stars Africa has surged to the top of Group A in the ongoing Gambinos Cup Tournament in Lamin Mandinary with a commanding 7-1 victory over RS Talinding.

The hosts opened the tournament against Senegal Elite Stars in a tightly contested match featuring 30-minute halves, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Sulayman Sambou put Senegal Elite Stars ahead with a long-range effort in the first half, but Gambinos Stars Africa’s Biran Bah responded with a well-placed header to level the score. In the second half, Senegal’s Momodou Lamin Sanneh (#8) restored their lead in the 7th minute, only for Modou Lamin Bah of Gambinos to equalize just two minutes later with a powerful shot, sealing the draw.

In the second fixture, LK City and RS Talinding battled to a 1-1 draw as both teams struggled to assert dominance. The third game saw Senegal Elite Stars bounce back with a resounding 4-1 win over RS Talinding. Sulayman Sambou was the star of the match, netting a hat trick to bring his tournament tally to four goals, while midfielder Younous Patrick Mayol (#6) added a low shot from inside the box. RS Talinding’s only goal came early in the game through Lamin Sanneh.

Gambinos Stars Africa then returned to the field for their second match, producing a stunning 6-1 win over RS Talinding. Right-winger Muhammed Ali Bah stole the show with a hat trick, while Aziz Nadella, Abdoulie Fatty, and Derek Sonko each added a goal to the tally. RS Talinding’s consolation goal was scored by Ebrima Drammeh.

With the group stage matches concluded, Gambinos Stars Africa now leads Group A with four points and nine goals, following their draw with Senegal Elite Stars and emphatic victory over RS Talinding.