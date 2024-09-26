Thursday, September 26, 2024

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Urges Global Unity and Reform at the 79th UNGA

By: Zackline Colley

Senegal’s President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, delivered a compelling call for global unity and institutional reforms during his address at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), highlighting the urgent need to tackle conflicts, economic inequality, and climate change.

Faye opened his speech by paying tribute to the late Amadou Makhtar Mbow, former UNESCO Director-General and pan-Africanist. He then emphasized the increasing violations of human rights and the principles of the UN Charter in conflict-ridden areas, stressing, “The values we swore to defend are being trampled on.”

Focusing on the deteriorating situation in the Sahel, Faye described the region as a hotspot of violence, urging the UN Security Council to take decisive action. He also called for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine, reaffirming Senegal’s support for the two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.

Faye demanded reforms to international institutions, including the IMF, World Bank, and Security Council, to provide greater representation for African nations. He condemned global economic inequalities, pointing to illicit financial flows and unequal trade systems as major obstacles for developing countries.

On climate change, Faye urged industrialized nations to take greater responsibility for financing a fair energy transition, emphasizing the importance of balancing environmental action with the developmental needs of the Global South.

In his closing remarks, Faye called for international solidarity and respect for cultural diversity, reiterating Senegal’s commitment to sustainable development and global cooperation. “We must act together, united in diversity, to build a future where human dignity is respected,” he concluded.

