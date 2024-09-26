Thursday, September 26, 2024

A Call to Action: Protect Our Future, Save Our Youth

By Yahya Sonko, migration activist

Fellow Gambians,

It is with a heavy heart that we once again mourn the tragic loss of our sons and daughters, who perished while attempting to seek a better life across the Mediterranean. The recent discovery of over 30 bodies by Senegalese fishermen, from a boat that disappeared a month ago, is yet another heartbreaking reminder of the deadly risks our youth face. These were our future leaders; our-hope-now-lost- forever. Bakau, Barra and countless other coastal communities have been left shattered, time and time again, by similar tragedies.

We must ask ourselves: how much longer can we stand by and watch our bright, talented youth being driven to such perilous journeys? How much longer shall we allow traffickers, predators living amongst us exploit the desperation of our people? The time for silence and inaction has passed.

The Gambia is losing its future. The very future we have worked so hard to build. These young lives are not just numbers; they are dreams, ambitions and potentials that will never be realized. We cannot afford to lose more of our children to the Mediterranean. We must act now!

I urge the government of The Gambia to take swift and decisive action. Traffickers must be rooted out, prosecuted and brought to justice. No corner of our society should be left unturned in this fight. These individuals who profit from our people’s suffering must be held accountable!

At the same time, we must address the root causes that drive our youth to risk everything in search of a better life. We need to create opportunities here, at home, for our young people. This is a responsibility of all of us; our government, businesses, communities and families. We need to invest in education, job creation, and infrastructure, to ensure that every Gambian sees hope within our borders.

To the youth of The Gambia: your life is precious. Your future is worth fighting for but not by risking it all in treacherous waters. You are the backbone of our nation, and we need you here, building The Gambia for tomorrow.

A quick reminder of our National Pledge; It is the combination of Government and People working together in unison and harmony that will lead us to achieve the progress that we all desire.

We must stand together as one people with one goal and move forward as one nation, for if we insist on pursuing our personal goals without keeping our collective, objectives and responsibilities in mind then indeed we shall be divided and divided we shall fall.
Let us renew the promises we made to our nation at the time of Independence.
One Gambia, One Nation and One People!

Power to the Youth?

