Thursday, September 26, 2024

Coach Abdoulie Bojang Reflects on Team’s Disappointing Exit from WAFU Tournament

70
- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

The Gambia’s U20 national football team suffered a disappointing and humiliating exit from the WAFU tournament, failing to qualify for the next stage.

- Advertisement -

Head coach Abdoulie Bojang expressed deep frustration following the team’s 3-0 loss, emphasizing tactical indiscipline and defensive lapses as crucial factors in their elimination.

Bojang acknowledged that the team had failed to meet expectations, stating, “Our target was to qualify for the upcoming tournament. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it due to a lack of concentration and tactical indiscipline.”

He pointed out that the match should have been more manageable compared to previous encounters against tougher opponents like Mali, Guinea, and Senegal. “To me, the games we played against Mali and Senegal were tougher than this one,” he explained. “But due to a lack of concentration, we conceded the first goal. And because of tactical indiscipline, we conceded another.”

The coach highlighted the team’s inability to maintain their defensive shape, particularly when they went in search of a goal to level the match. “We are normally compact in the middle and on the sides, but the players were looking for a goal instead of trying to defend. When you concede another goal, especially late in the game, it’s very difficult to equalize.”

- Advertisement -

Bojang lamented the team’s failure to stick to their game plan, despite bringing in more offensive players to try to turn the game around. “We wanted to control the game as early as possible, but unfortunately, we ended up chasing it from behind,” he said. “Things went wrong today. The organization wasn’t good, and we lacked patience, especially with the goals we conceded.”

He praised his team’s offensive capabilities, noting that they had no issues scoring in previous matches, but emphasized that their defensive shortcomings were ultimately their downfall. “Offensively, we scored two goals. Throughout the tournament, we didn’t have problems scoring, but defensively, that was our problem. We conceded five goals in three games, and today we let in three, which was too much.”

In a reflective tone, the coach stressed the need for patience, particularly in attack. “We had a couple of chances we could have scored if we were patient,” he said. “But there was a lack of patience in the attacking part, and we were unable to score when it mattered.”

The Gambian team now faces the challenge of regrouping and addressing their tactical and defensive weaknesses as they look ahead to future competitions. For now, the focus remains on learning from the mistakes made during the WAFU tournament and coming back stronger.

- Advertisement -

“We have to improve defensively,” Bojang concluded. “The team was improving during the tournament, but today things didn’t go according to plan.”

Previous article
Activist Jobarteh Condemns Lawsuit Threats Against Voice Newspaper Editor
Next article
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Urges Global Unity and Reform at the 79th UNGA

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2024 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions