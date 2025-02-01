Senegalese Man Kidnapped in Morocco, Family Appeals for Help as Ransom Demands Rise

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Amadou Mballo, a 29-year-old Senegalese man, was kidnapped in Oujda, northeastern Morocco, near the Algerian border, by a criminal network composed of individuals from Mali, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast.

- Advertisement -

His captors are demanding a ransom of 1,600,000 F CFA ($2,500) and have sent videos showing him tied up and tortured, according to Seneweb. His family has appealed to both the authorities and the public for help, fearing for Amadou’s life after seeing footage of other victims executed by the group.

So far, the family has only managed to gather 500,000 F CFA and is urgently working to raise the remaining amount.