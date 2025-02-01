Influential Jokadou Youth Leader Critiques President Barrow’s Recent Comments on Pursuing a Third Term

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Bai Saine, a prominent youth leader in the Jokadou constituency, has expressed criticism of President Adama Barrow’s recent statements made during an interview with QTV. In response to the President’s assertion that his bid for a third term is aimed at safeguarding the party from an untimely downfall in the Gambian political arena, Saine remarked that this suggests the NPP has no future without Barrow. “President Barrow has made it evident that the NPP’s future is bleak without him, acknowledging that there is no succession plan in place within the party,” he stated.

The youth leader indicated that this reflects President Barrow’s lack of confidence in the NPP, suggesting that Barrow believes the party will fail without his leadership. “This should serve as a wake-up call for all NPP supporters—why support a leader who thinks he is the only one capable, with no vision for the future beyond himself?” he asserted.

Saine, who ran as an independent candidate in the last parliamentary election and lost by a margin of 12 votes to the current Jokadou National Assembly Member, argued that President Barrow ought to allow others within his party the opportunity to lead after serving two terms. Like many others, Saine stated that pursuing a third term would contradict the principles of integrity and democracy. He urged Gambians to unite and prevent one individual from monopolizing the leadership of the country.

“Let us not anchor our nation’s future to a single person. Instead, we should concentrate on establishing robust institutions, fostering inclusivity, and advocating for visionary leadership that benefits all citizens—not just a political party. The future of The Gambia is greater than any one individual. Let’s make wise choices,” he emphasized.