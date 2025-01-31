Police Investigate Alleged Murder in Wellingara

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambia Police Force is investigating an alleged murder in Wellingara following the discovery of Nyakassi Jawneh, an adult resident, found motionless in her bed.

According to Police PRO ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, the incident was reported on January 31, 2025. “A team of investigators and forensic officers visited the scene to gather evidence surrounding the circumstances of the alleged murder,” he stated.

The body has been taken to the EFSTH mortuary for a post-mortem examination, and the police are urging the public to provide any information that may assist in the investigation.