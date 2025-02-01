Saturday, February 1, 2025

Khaby Lame Visits Senegalese President Faye and Appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

37
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed TikTok star, was received at the Presidential Palace in Dakar on Friday afternoon by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

- Advertisement -

Following this high-profile audience, Lame was officially appointed a UNICEF goodwill ambassador during a ceremony in Dakar. With 162.8 million TikTok followers, he will use his platform to champion children’s rights, focusing on education, protection, and healthcare.

UNICEF’s regional director, Gilles Fagninou, praised his authenticity and dedication, calling him an “extraordinary ambassador for children.”

Previous article
Senegalese Man Kidnapped in Morocco, Family Appeals for Help as Ransom Demands Rise
Next article
Abraham Josei: From Talent Shows to Gospel Stardom

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions