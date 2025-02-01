Abraham Josei: From Talent Shows to Gospel Stardom

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

At just 24 years old, Abraham Josei is making a name for himself in the gospel music scene. Born in The Gambia to Sierra Leonean roots, he began his journey as a worship minister at the age of 11. His breakthrough came when he competed in the Awake’s Got Talent competition, a pivotal moment that set him on the path to recognition.

Josei’s dedication and natural talent for gospel music have only grown stronger over the years. Currently an accounting student, he made headlines when he won Be a Star with Africell – Gambia Edition. This victory has further solidified his place in the industry, proving that he is more than just a contestant—he is a gospel sensation in the making.

With his soulful voice and unwavering passion for worship, Josei has captivated audiences, quickly amassing a growing fan base. From church services to major talent platforms, his musical journey serves as a testament to faith, perseverance, and raw talent.

Now, with newfound recognition, he hopes to use his music to inspire and uplift others. As he continues to grow, the gospel music community eagerly anticipates what’s next for this rising star.