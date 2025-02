- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Former Gambia international and Sports Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh has signed a landmark five-year partnership with Puma, marking a major milestone for Gambian sports.

- Advertisement -

The deal will see Jaiteh represent Puma in mentorship programs, grassroots initiatives, and promotional campaigns, aligning with his efforts to develop youth football and improve sports infrastructure in The Gambia.