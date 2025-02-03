Meet Ajie Jaila Sey: A Gambian Makeup Artist and Aspiring Journalist

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Ajie Jaila Sey is a young Gambian woman pursuing careers in both journalism and makeup artistry. Her journey involves navigating challenges while working toward her goals.

From an early age, Ajie had an interest in journalism. However, after completing her Grade 12 exams without meeting university entry requirements, she reconsidered her options. Encouraged by her father, she decided to pursue makeup artistry while working to improve her academic qualifications.

She enrolled in a makeup school and later sat for the private WASSCE exams. After gaining admission to the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC), she began balancing her studies with her growing makeup business.

“Sometimes, I have to choose between covering a story and attending to a customer,” she said. “At times, I close my eyes and pick the story, but I also don’t want to disappoint my customers because I value them.”

She describes makeup artistry as a creative field she enjoys, particularly the transformations she achieves for clients. At the same time, she acknowledges the challenges of working as a journalist in The Gambia.

“There were times when I went out to interview people, but they refused to speak, saying nothing ever changes because of corruption,” she said. “It’s not easy to juggle both careers, but I keep going because I enjoy them.”

Ajie hopes to establish herself as a journalist and podcast host, particularly in entertainment media. She also aspires to expand her makeup business into a beauty spa that offers hairstyling, facials, and training opportunities for young women.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared that at one point, she considered giving up her ambitions for a more comfortable life through marriage. However, she ultimately chose to focus on financial independence and career growth.

“I thought about my father’s sacrifices to educate me and knew I couldn’t waste that opportunity,” she said. “I don’t want to be dependent on anyone. I want to inspire young women to work hard and make their own money.”

Ajie Jaila Sey continues to develop her skills in both fields, working toward her professional aspirations.