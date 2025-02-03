Trump Halts U.S. Aid to South Africa

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would cut off funding to South Africa, accusing the country of land seizures and mistreating “certain classes of people.”

His statement comes after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a law facilitating land expropriation to address racial disparities in land ownership. South Africa’s foreign ministry defended the law, stating it aligns with global practices.

The U.S. provided nearly $440 million in aid to South Africa in 2023, and Trump insists funding will remain suspended until an investigation is completed.