Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Trump Halts U.S. Aid to South Africa

126
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would cut off funding to South Africa, accusing the country of land seizures and mistreating “certain classes of people.”

- Advertisement -

His statement comes after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a law facilitating land expropriation to address racial disparities in land ownership. South Africa’s foreign ministry defended the law, stating it aligns with global practices.

The U.S. provided nearly $440 million in aid to South Africa in 2023, and Trump insists funding will remain suspended until an investigation is completed.

Previous article
Meet Ajie Jaila Sey: A Gambian Makeup Artist and Aspiring Journalist
Next article
Renewu Wolof Community Applauds Cornerstone Construction for CSR Efforts, Urges More Support for Water Crisis

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions