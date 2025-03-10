Senegalese Lawmaker Farba Ngom Sets Record for Prison Visits

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Former deputy-mayor of Agnam, Farba Ngom, made headlines over the weekend even behind bars. Detained since February 27 in connection with the 125-billion CFA francs scandal, Ngom drew an unusually large crowd on one of the visitation days, according to Les Échos, a Senegalese news outlet. The overwhelming number of visitors forced prison authorities to grant access to all those eager to see him.

As of early March 2025, Senegal’s Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) has taken over the investigation into Farba Ngom’s alleged financial crimes, including embezzlement, fraud, corruption, and money laundering.