Monday, March 10, 2025

Senegalese Lawmaker Farba Ngom Sets Record for Prison Visits

15
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Former deputy-mayor of Agnam, Farba Ngom, made headlines over the weekend even behind bars. Detained since February 27 in connection with the 125-billion CFA francs scandal, Ngom drew an unusually large crowd on one of the visitation days, according to Les Échos, a Senegalese news outlet. The overwhelming number of visitors forced prison authorities to grant access to all those eager to see him.

- Advertisement -

As of early March 2025, Senegal’s Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) has taken over the investigation into Farba Ngom’s alleged financial crimes, including embezzlement, fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Previous article
“It Is an Investment in the Future of The Gambia”: Hussein Diab-Ghanem, CEO of Africell, Talks Commitment to Future Leaders Program
Next article
Gambian Student Represents Nation at Commonwealth Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik