Gambian Student Represents Nation at Commonwealth Day Celebration

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Aisha Camara, a Gambian student at Queen Mary University in London, proudly carried The Gambia’s flag during the Commonwealth Day celebration at Westminster Abbey.

The event, graced by His Royal Highness King Charles III, members of the royal family, senior UK politicians, diplomats, and religious leaders, highlighted the theme “Together We Thrive.”

Aisha, dressed in traditional Gambian attire and adorned with local jewelry, represented her nation with distinction. She dedicated an entire day to rehearsing her flag-waving skills to ensure a flawless presentation in front of the esteemed audience.

Dr. Fatou Bensouda, The Gambia’s High Commissioner to the UK, commended her efforts.

Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Suntou Touray, who attended the event on behalf of Dr. Bensouda, expressed gratitude to Aisha for her voluntary service. He emphasized the pride Gambians feel in showcasing their nation’s rich traditions.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Bakary Bah, a staff member at the UK House of Commons, carried The Gambia’s flag at the Speaker’s event.

The Gambian community in the UK, known for its dedication and law-abiding nature, continues to uphold the nation’s values on the global stage.