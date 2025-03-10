“It Is an Investment in the Future of The Gambia”: Hussein Diab-Ghanem, CEO of Africell, Talks Commitment to Future Leaders Program

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

CEO Hussein Diab-Ghanem reaffirmed the company’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute to the nation’s economic and technological growth.

Africell, one of The Gambia’s leading telecommunications companies, continues to focus on building the future by investing in education and empowering university students through its Future Leaders Initiative program. The initiative, which aims to bridge the gap between education and industry, seeks to equip young professionals with the skills and experience necessary to contribute to the country’s socio-economic growth.

Through the Future Leaders Initiative, Africell provides students with hands-on training, mentorship, and internship opportunities that expose them to real-world industry challenges. This program serves as a way to develop skilled professionals who will contribute to shaping The Gambia’s future. By fostering innovation and technical expertise, Africell is investing in both individual students and the broader workforce.

Hussein Diab-Ghanem, Chief Executive Officer, spoke about the company’s commitment to education and growth, noting that the program is both an investment in individuals and the future of the country by addressing the gap between education and industry.

“This program is not just an investment in individuals. It is an investment in the future of The Gambia. By bridging the gap between education and industry, we are creating a pipeline of skilled professionals who will shape the next generation of our country’s growth,” he explained.

The initiative aligns with Africell’s broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, which prioritizes education, youth empowerment, and digital transformation. By engaging university students and fresh graduates, Africell aims to ensure that young people are not only employable but also equipped to be job creators in the evolving digital economy.

CEO Diab-Ghanem emphasized the belief that nurturing young minds can drive innovation, progress, and national development. He expressed pride in introducing the initiative, which aims to support the growth of the next generation of leaders in The Gambia.

“We are proud to introduce this initiative, which directly supports the growth of the next generation of leaders in The Gambia. The Future Leaders Program, a key initiative under the Africell Impact Foundation, has been replicated across the group in other markets such as Sierra Leone, Congo DRC, and Angola. The program is built on two core objectives: one, providing opportunities for high-performing students from respected public institutions like the University of The Gambia, the American International University of Africa, and the University of Science, Engineering, and Technology. Through this program, top students will have the chance to intern at Africell, gaining real-world experience and opening doors for potential future employment,” he stated.

Mr. Diab-Ghanem shared advice with the beneficiaries on their path to success and reaffirmed Africell’s commitment to supporting them in realizing their goals.

“There are no shortcuts in life. The key to success is to work hard, stay focused, and push through challenges. The path that seems difficult, uncertain, or steep is often the very path you need to take to become the person you need to become. That tough journey will strengthen you and prepare you for the leadership role that awaits you. The Africell Future Leaders Program is here to support you and show you what is possible when you commit to excellence,” he said.

Africell’s ongoing investment in education reflects a long-term vision for national development, ensuring that the next generation of Gambian professionals is prepared to drive innovation and economic growth. As the Future Leaders Initiative expands, it is expected to have a positive impact on both students and the industries they will serve.