Senegalese Businessman Doro Gaye Captured in Paris After Fleeing Fraud Charges

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Doro Gaye, a Senegalese businessman, was arrested in Paris on December 16, 2024, after fleeing Senegal, where he had been charged in a fraud case involving 1.2 billion CFA (approximately $1.92 million).

Initially placed in custody in June 2024, Gaye had been granted provisional release on medical grounds, supported by a report from a renowned Italian gastroenterologist. To secure his freedom, Gaye agreed to pay an initial deposit of 250 million CFA (about $400,000), providing title deeds for three properties as collateral.

However, he violated the terms of his release by leaving Senegal via Guinea-Bissau. Gaye’s escape was ultimately foiled through international cooperation between Senegal and France, following an arrest warrant issued by a Senegalese investigating judge. French authorities tracked payments made with his card at luxury boutiques in Paris, leading to his capture in France.

According to Seneweb, Gaye’s legal team is now attempting to prevent his extradition, citing his health condition as the reason for his prolonged stay in France.