Ex-Husband Sentenced to 20 Years in France’s Largest Rape Trial Involving 51 Men

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Dominique Pelicot, 72, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on December 19, 2024, for drugging and raping his ex-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, over nearly a decade, while involving 50 other men in the abuse.

According to France 24, Dominique’s crimes were uncovered in 2020 when he was arrested for filming upskirt videos of women in a supermarket. During the investigation, police seized his devices, which contained evidence of around 200 rapes, leading to the identification of his co-accused.

The trial, which began in 2023 and became France’s largest-ever rape case, resulted in 51 men being convicted, with sentences ranging from 3 to 15 years. Gisèle Pelicot, who waived her anonymity and attended almost every day of the trial, expressed no regrets about making the case public to expose the abuse.

Woman in photo: Gisèle Pelicot

