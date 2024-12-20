Minister of Youth and Sports Defends NAYCONF, Highlights Economic and Tourism Benefits

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Gambia’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, has addressed criticisms labeling the National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF) as a misuse of resources. In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, Minister Badjie emphasized the event’s significant contributions to local tourism and the economy, countering claims of inefficiency.

“You cannot say that because you do not see a building constructed, the program is not useful. That’s not the idea. Some programs are social. And when it comes to social programs, you don’t see a structure being built. The benefits are there, but they are not always visible. Today we are in Kanifing Municipality, and there is a lot of economic activity happening there. There are shops, with people selling their goods and making money. There is a lot of improvement in the local economy due to these activities. Money is also injected into the economy, and when it circulates, it helps boost the economy of that area during that period. People are using lodges for accommodation, and that generates revenue for the owners of these lodges and their businesses. It’s essentially promoting local tourism. Apart from that, when NAYCONF comes, we also invest in infrastructure, as we have done with improvements at the Serrekunda East mini stadium, the basketball court, and the available facilities in these places.”

The Minister also highlighted how the event’s diverse thematic areas and activities can inspire change, citing the sporting activities where young, talented stars can be spotted for national and international representation, as well as the pitching sessions that empower entrepreneurs.

“Last year, we added pitching. It’s an opportunity for young people who are business-minded. I mean, I’m talking about multiple young people, those venturing into business. We bring them together, and they present their ideas—this is my business, this is what I’m doing, and this is what I plan to do in the next year. They explain what they expect to achieve and how they believe support can help them generate more revenue. Someone then chooses the best pitch, the second best, and the third best. Many ministries provide these entrepreneurs with funding to invest in their business ideas. We have seen several who have emerged from NAYCONF and are now doing well. One of them was recently in China during an official visit we organized for them.”

Minister Badjie reaffirmed the government’s commitment to youth development and the continuation of NAYCONF as a pivotal event for empowering young Gambians and contributing to the nation’s economic and tourism sectors.