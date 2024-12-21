Senegal’s Ousmane Sonko Visits Banjul

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Senegalese Prime Minister, His Excellency Ousman Sonko, visited Banjul at the end of the week, where he engaged in discussions with Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe on key developmental issues. Reflecting on the visit, Mayor Lowe said, “Thank you to a friend and a dear brother, His Excellency Ousman Sonko, for this historical visit. The last three days were hectic for everyone doing service to our two nations. However, it was more than a pleasure to have the opportunity to speak about important issues concerning the transformation of my city, Banjul, that we could not talk about during the last few months.”

The Mayor described the Prime Minister as “the respectful, brave, and pious Ousman” and expressed appreciation for their fruitful discussions. She also extended her thanks to Haddy Kebbeh Sonko, whom she affectionately referred to as “my lady,” for her support during the visit and for making her birthday special.

Additionally, Mayor Lowe expressed gratitude to The Gambian government, saying, “I wish to sincerely thank the government of The Gambia, especially the President, His Excellency Adama Barrow, for a successful forum. I also wish to thank the Vice President, His Excellency Muhammad BS Jallow, for making my brother’s stay a memorable one.”

The visit further strengthened the ties between Senegal and The Gambia, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to shared development goals.