Paul Pogba’s Brother Mathias Sentenced for Extortion and Attempted Kidnapping

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Mathias Pogba, the brother of French footballer Paul Pogba, was sentenced by the Paris Criminal Court to three years in prison, with two suspended, and fined €20,000 for his role in the attempted extortion of €13 million and for pressuring his brother and family in 2022.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), he will serve the remaining year under electronic monitoring. The case, which began with an ambush targeting Paul Pogba in March 2022, gained public attention after Mathias accused his brother on social media of hiring a marabout (witch doctor) to cast a spell on fellow footballer Kylian Mbappé.

Although Paul Pogba denied the claims, the allegations added to the case’s sensationalism. Five other defendants received prison sentences of up to eight years and fines ranging from €20,000 to €40,000 for their roles in the extortion and kidnapping. Several defense lawyers have announced plans to appeal the verdicts.