Senegalese Authorities Target Skin-Lightening and Butt Enhancement Products Due to Health Risks

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Alima Sow, alias “Alima Suppo” (a vendor of butt-enhancement products), has been detained along with three of her associates and other sellers. They are set to appear in court in connection with an investigation into the sale of products allegedly linked to severe health issues, including heart attacks and sudden deaths, according to L’Observateur.

Following this crackdown, authorities are now reportedly targeting sellers of skin-lightening products, with figures like “Mame Ndiaye Savon” (a well-known seller of bleaching creams and soaps) under scrutiny after online medical platforms raised concerns.

Pictured: Alima Sow, a key figure in the investigation.