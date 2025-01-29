Police Shoot One, Arrest Two in Jah Oil Clash

- Advertisement -

Police officers responded to a violent confrontation at Jah Oil Bond Road in Banjul on the night of Wednesday, January 28, following a dispute between fueling station staff and a group of individuals.

Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, officers were overpowered, prompting reinforcements. As the aggressors continued to resist and attack, police fired warning shots before shooting one individual in the leg in self-defense.

Three suspects—Momodou Njie, who sustained the gunshot wound, Ousman Jobe, and Ousainou Njie—were arrested, while others fled. The suspects face assault-related charges as investigations continue, with police urging public cooperation in maintaining security.