ECOWAS Confirms Withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger

By: Dawda Baldeh

The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, has officially confirmed the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and the Republic of Niger as members, effective from 29th January 2025.

In a letter dated 29th January 2025, the regional bloc acknowledged the withdrawal of the three nations.

In recent years, negotiations have been ongoing between ECOWAS and the three countries in the Sahel region, which are currently governed by military regimes following coups that displaced their constitutionally elected administrations.

Despite the withdrawal of these three nations from ECOWAS, the organization stated in a release that ECOWAS passports will remain valid until further notice.

“In the spirit of regional solidarity and in the interest of the people, as well as the decision of the ECOWAS Authority to keep ECOWAS’ doors open, all relevant authorities within and outside ECOWAS,” ECOWAS stated.

ECOWAS made the following requests to member states:

a) Recognize national passports and identity cards featuring the ECOWAS logo held by citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, until further notice.

b) Continue to treat goods and services originating from the three countries in accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and investment policy.

c) Allow citizens of the three affected nations to maintain their right to visa-free movement, residence, and establishment in line with ECOWAS protocols until further notice.

d) Provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three countries during their assignments for the Community.

According to ECOWAS’s statement, these arrangements will remain in effect until the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government fully determines the modalities for future engagement with the three countries.

“The Commission has established a framework to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three nations.

This message is essential to prevent confusion and disruption in the lives and businesses of our people during this transitional period.”