Plane Crash in South Sudan Kills 20

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A plane crash in northern South Sudan today killed 20 people, including two Chinese nationals and one Indian, the country’s Ministry of Information confirmed.

The aircraft, carrying oil workers from the Greater Pioneer Operating Company, crashed at the Unity oilfield (a major oil reserve in northern South Sudan) while heading to the country’s capital, Juba.

Initially, 18 fatalities were reported, but two survivors later died, leaving only one survivor. The cause of the crash is still unknown. This incident adds to a series of air crashes in South Sudan in recent years.