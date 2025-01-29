Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Celebrate ECOWAS Exit and New Alliances

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Thousands of people in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali rallied on Tuesday, January 28, to mark their official withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), effective today.

The three countries, now united in the newly formed Alliance of Sahel States (AES), criticized ECOWAS for its perceived dependence on France and its hindrance to regional development.

Protesters waved flags from Russia—symbolizing their shift away from Western alliances toward new partnerships with Russia, Turkey, and Iran—and chanted anti-French and anti-ECOWAS slogans. The AES also plans to introduce its own passports and establish a unified military force to fight jihadism.

