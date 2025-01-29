PPP Accuses Kebba E. Jallow of Attempting a Coup After December 2024 Congress Elected New Leader

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

A leadership dispute has intensified within The Gambia’s People’s Progressive Party (PPP) as conflicting factions challenge the legitimacy of an internal electoral process. On December 21, 2024, the party congress elections were held, and Ousman Madikay Faal was elected as Secretary General and party leader—a process witnessed by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and reported by major media houses. Despite this, the party’s internal Electoral Commission later upheld Kebba E. Jallow’s leadership while disqualifying seven candidates for allegedly failing to meet procedural requirements.

- Advertisement -

Faal, who was duly elected during the congress, has firmly rejected this ruling, asserting that Jallow no longer holds any legitimate authority within the party. In a rejoinder, Faal’s camp stated, “False claims of disqualification are being spread and propagated by former members of a now-defunct committee that no longer holds the authority or legitimacy to make such determinations,” further accusing Jallow of “orchestrating a covert coup against the democratic framework that underpins our party.”

Director of Policy and Implementation Kebba Nanko also reached out to The Fatu Network this morning, emphasizing, “The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) hereby sends an official response to the Kebba Jallow Electoral Commission for attempting to stage a coup. The members of the PPP dismissed Mr. Jallow and elected Ousman Madikay Faal in his place. Since then, Mr. Jallow has refused to relinquish his position, seemingly determined to undermine the will of the people. We are the legitimate body of the PPP as per the outcome of the election witnessed by the IEC, reported by almost all major media houses.”

The ongoing dispute has further divided the party, with Faal’s election still widely recognized within the party following the congress.

Photo: Ousman Madikay Faal, PPP Secretary General and Party Leader