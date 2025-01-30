GAP Calls on Leaders to Oppose Trump’s Mass Deportation

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), led by Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, has called on world leaders to oppose Trump’s mass deportations. Batchilly characterized Trump’s commitment to deportation as inhumane, emphasizing that immigrants have played a crucial role in the socioeconomic advancement of the United States.

“I urge world leaders to stand against this mass deportation. Trump needs to be reminded that America owes its current state to immigrants,” he stated. He further noted that the impact of immigrants on the socioeconomic fabric of every nation, including the United States, is immeasurable.

“Immigrants are essential to progress, innovation, and cultural diversity. To threaten their removal is not only inhumane but also a profound act of ingratitude,” he elaborated. “Donald Trump must be reminded that America is a nation founded by immigrants.”

Batchilly contended that from the early settlers to contemporary contributors in sectors such as healthcare, education, technology, and agriculture, immigrants have consistently driven America’s global leadership. “Trump’s own background serves as a testament to this reality; his parents were immigrants.”

The GAP leader noted that millions have sought opportunities in a land that promised fairness and equality. “Immigrants introduce new ideas, stimulate economic growth, and occupy essential positions in the workforce,” he asserted. “Mr. Trump must recognize that the world is observing, and his views on immigration undermine the very principles upon which America was established. Freedom, tolerance, and equality should be celebrated, not sacrificed for political gain,” he stressed.

The GAP leader cautioned Donald Trump and all leaders with similar views to adopt compassion and inclusivity. “History will not forgive those who promote division and prejudice. It is time to acknowledge immigrants for what they truly are—valuable contributors, not threats.”

He remarked that America’s greatness stems from its diversity, not in spite of it.