D. Jobz Breaks Silence on Wally Seck’s Event Overlapping with ST’s February Album Launch

By: Dawda Baldeh

Notable Gambian artist manager and music industry figure D. Jobz, also known as Baddest Manager, has expressed his displeasure with the organizers of a corporate event featuring Senegalese artist Wally Seck, claiming that this event is overshadowing ST’s album launch scheduled for February. In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, D. Jobz criticized the timing of Wally’s event, which coincides with ST’s album launch, calling it a sign of disrespect. He accused foreign artists of encroaching upon The Gambian music scene, a situation he deems unacceptable.

According to D. Jobz, these foreign artists are invading the Gambian music industry and taking opportunities away from local talent. “It is a significant disrespect for ST’s event to be overshadowed by a foreign-organized event,” he remarked, emphasizing that no Gambians are involved in organizing the event. “It has been arranged by Senegalese, and they are featuring a Senegalese artist on the same day that Gambians are hosting their own event,” D. Jobz clarified.

Like many others, D. Jobz highlighted that Senegalese musicians such as Wally Seck and Youssou Ndure have been earning substantial amounts of money in The Gambia. He urged those attending foreign events and spending money on these artists to also support Gambian musicians. “I believe it is inappropriate for these individuals to bring Wally on the same day as ST’s event. We are not making this statement because we are allied with ST. Supporting ST is supporting every other Gambian artist,” he contended.

The prominent Gambian artist manager pointed out that such foreign dominance will no longer go unchallenged, asserting that Gambian artists are not being given the chance to break into the Senegalese music industry. For him, the struggle against foreign dominance in The Gambian music scene is not solely for ST but for all artists. He stressed that if this trend continues, organizers may repeat the same with other Gambian artists’ shows. “Next, it could be Jizzle, Nyancho, or any other Gambian artist,” he added, suggesting that organizers should be advised to schedule their events on different dates.

D. Jobz claimed that these individuals show no respect for Gambians and called on Gambians to embrace and support everything local, similar to what other countries do. “No one from The Gambia would organize an event in Senegal and overshadow any Senegalese artist’s event. We should not allow Senegalese to take advantage of us. Gambia is a significant market for Senegalese artists, yet they do not reciprocate. Whatever these Senegalese artists earn comes from The Gambia. To me, this is a form of modern slavery,” he reiterated.

D. Jobz emphasized that the primary source of income for Gambian artists comes from ticket sales, from which consultants, managers, promoters, and others are compensated. He stated that the Gambian music industry needs protection from foreign dominance. “These Senegalese are attempting to take everything from us. They generate their millions from us, yet they do not provide us with the opportunity to enter their industry,” he alleged. “We want to put an end to this. We will not allow Senegalese artists to invade our industry. We need to embrace Gambian initiatives and stop prioritizing outsiders. It is absurd when people claim the audiences are not the same. ST also requires those corporate individuals to attend his show.”

He informed The Fatu Network that Wally’s presence in The Gambia on the same day as ST’s album launch will undoubtedly impact the show. “The attendees of Wally’s event will primarily be those in the corporate sector, working in banks, government, and private institutions who are financially stable. We are trying to encourage them to attend our events and support Gambian artists, but now many will likely choose Wally’s event, which will affect ST’s event in terms of VIP ticket sales,” he explained.

He added, “If Wally’s event did not coincide with ST’s event, the likelihood of these individuals attending ST’s event would be high. Now, the chances of them going to ST’s event are very low because they cannot trade Wally’s event for any other.”

D. Jobz noted that with Wally performing at the corporate event, direct support from the corporation will not benefit ST. “People should stop claiming that the audiences are not the same. We also need them at our events.”