Thursday, January 30, 2025

No Survivors Expected in Deadly U.S. Air Crash

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

On January 29, more than 60 people died when an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, crashing into the Potomac River.

Officials confirmed there were no survivors, making it the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over two decades. Among the victims were U.S. and Russian figure skaters returning from a training event.

Investigators said both aircraft were following standard flight patterns, but officials, including President Trump, suggested the crash was preventable. Rescue operations remain underway as authorities recover bodies and search for answers.

