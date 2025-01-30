Police Investigate Suspected Murder of Senegalese Man

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The police are investigating the alleged murder of Musa Bah, a Senegalese national, who was found dead on Wednesday, January 29, in the Bansang vicinity of Sukuta Kunda Allatentu.

According to police spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, officers responded to a distress call and discovered Bah’s lifeless body, along with his shoes, glasses, and the suspected murder weapon, though his motorbike was missing.

ASP Sisawo revealed that Bah had been visited by two individuals who claimed to be his relatives. “According to his wife, these individuals had come to visit him before he left with them. When he failed to return, concerns arose, ultimately leading to the tragic discovery of his body,” he said.

The two individuals are currently unaccounted for, and an investigation is ongoing.