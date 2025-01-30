EXCLUSIVE: New Political Party Emerges Ahead of Gambia’s 2026 Presidential Election

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A new political party, the Visionary Gambian Alliance (VGA), is set to enter the Gambian political landscape as the country prepares for the 2026 presidential election.

The youth-led party, founded recently, is in the process of officially registering with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for next year’s election and beyond.

Led by its president and chairman, Njaga Sey, the VGA says it aims to create “a prosperous, democratic, and inclusive Gambia where every citizen enjoys equal rights and opportunities.”

As the 2026 presidential election approaches, the emergence of the VGA adds a new dynamic to the political scene, highlighting the growing involvement of youth in shaping the future of the nation.