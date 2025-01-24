Senegal Parliament Strips Farba Ngom’s Immunity Amid Financial Probe

Senegal’s National Assembly voted today to lift parliamentarian Farba Ngom’s immunity, with 130 legislators voting in favor, 3 against, and 3 abstaining from the total 136 votes cast.

This development follows accusations of embezzling over 125 billion CFA francs and money laundering, initially announced by Senegal’s financial prosecutor on January 12. The vote occurred amid political tension, with Ngom’s party, the Alliance for the Republic (APR), claiming the investigation is politically motivated by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.

Former President Macky Sall, currently in Morocco, has assembled a legal team including former justice minister El Hadji Amadou Sall and French lawyer Antoine Vey to challenge what they view as politically targeted proceedings against APR members. The Coalition Takku Wallu legislators boycotted the session, while the vote proceeded based on a request from the justice minister following the financial judicial pool’s investigation.