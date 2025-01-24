GID Boss Impressed with Airport Security Overhaul

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Director of The Gambia Immigration Department (GID), Ebrima Mboob, expressed his admiration for the transformation of border security at the Banjul International Airport during a visit on Wednesday.

Director Mboob, who conducted this first official visit to evaluate the immigration changes at the airport since his appointment last year, commended GID airport officials and partners for their collaboration.

The visit’s purpose was to assist the DG in reviewing GID’s ongoing security transformation, which includes a strategic plan to enhance standards and comply with e-border regulations both regionally and globally.

Mr. Mboob, who was given an exclusive tour of the airport facilities, was satisfied with his visit, which he termed successful.

He connected the current border security transformation with adopting e-border security measures, highlighting the government’s commitment to achieving international standards.

He praised Securiport for their partnership in deploying modern security technologies to tackle urgent issues at the airport.

“The government cannot accomplish this alone; we require partners to support our efforts in providing certain services.

“The collaboration with Securiport is proving beneficial,” he stated.

Mr. Mboob further noted: “We have e-border self-service machines that will alleviate the workload on officers, even when capacity is limited.

“At times, when three flights arrive simultaneously, it becomes quite challenging to manage the arrival area, but these new technologies will assist us in addressing that.”

He indicated that the knowledge gained from this experience will aid his leadership in planning more effectively.

Challenges

The GID director acknowledged the challenges associated with utilizing modern technology.

“There exists a gap in the skill set related to information communication technology.

“This is a significant consideration worldwide.

“We have AI, and we are focusing our Human Resources on IT training,” he elaborated.

He added that acquiring knowledge in information technology will be beneficial since many of their ongoing projects are IT-related.

“I encourage all my staff to develop IT skills. We are conducting internal training.

“With the dedication of the office and staff, this gap will be bridged,” he explained.

The GID director informed journalists that The Gambia is performing well in terms of capturing real-time information within the subregion and beyond.

He linked this to the government’s ongoing initiatives to ensure digitization to alleviate travel challenges.

He emphasized that GID will ensure these technologies will serve the Gambians effectively.

He expressed gratitude to the government and partners for their continuous support that has enabled the implementation of modern technologies.

He urged GID staff to maintain their cooperation with partners to uphold professionalism.

“My staff are performing admirably. They are serving the public even during unconventional hours, and we have witnessed their sacrifices. Even if your good deeds go unrecognized, you will be inspired to do more,” he remarked.