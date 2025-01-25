Why Are They Protecting Yaya Jammeh?

- Advertisement -

By: Madi Jobarteh

When Ousainou Darboe or Essa Faal raise critical and legitimate issues about the Barrow regime, immediately we would see Barrow get into fits to respond to them. When journalists and activists report or raise critical concerns about the government, we would see Barrow respond with so much venom and anger.

His handlers and surrogates would then follow suit to harangue and fret at these political leaders, critics, journalists and activists. These handlers include Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie, the Minister of Information Ismaila Ceesay, Chief of Staff Mod Ceesay or spokespersons such as Ebrima Sankareh, Dou Sanno, Saihou Mballow, Henry Gomez, and Sulayman Camara among others.

These handlers will spare no effort in insulting, ridiculing, threatening and demonizing Ousainou Darboe, Mamma Kandeh, Essa Faal, Coach Pa Samba Jow, Alagie Saidy Barrow, Madi Jobarteh, as well as the journalists and others. Yet these people are not fugitives nor are they criminals, murderers, or people who looted this country as public officials as Yaya Jammeh did.

But it is now more than 48 hours since Tinpot Dictaor Yaya Jammeh went on the rampage to insult, threaten and ridicule Adama Barrow personally. He went further to trash the Barrow administration as useless, corrupt and incompetent. Yaya went further to even dare the entire government that he will return and nothing will happen to him!

But, no response from State House, nor from Minister of Justice or Minister of Information or from Deputy Speaker or from the NPP headquarters or from the offices of the presidential advisors!

Why is Adama Barrow and his army of handlers silent? Are they afraid of Jammeh? Or are they protecting him?

Why is the Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow failing to defend the transitional justice process and reassure victims by responding to Jammeh? Why is the entire government ignoring the statements from Yaya Jammeh? Why is Ismaila Ceesay silent like he is not in this world?

Yaya Jammeh is no ordinary person. His comments cannot be easily ignored like that. Not only was he the very reason and focal point of the entire transitional justice process but also until today, Jammeh has representatives who are inside the country’s top decision making body! There are 4 NAMs who are disciples of Jammeh with the sole objective of protecting him from justice. Jammeh Enablers can be found right inside the Cabinet and holding other key government positions.

Furthermore, Jammeh has influence over the government because it was Barrow who first capitulated to Jammeh by forming an alliance with the APRC. Even if the APRC is split into two, the significance of Jammeh remains undeniable and cannot be ignored.

Therefore, why is Pres. Barrow and his ministers, NPP officials and presidential advisors still silent? Is it that they perceive Ousainou Darboe and Essa Faal to pose a greater threat to the Gambia than Yaya Jammeh? Is that they are more scared of Pa Samba Jow and Alagie Saidy Barrow than Yaya Jammeh? Why are they avoiding Yaya Jammeh?

By their silence, Barrow has shown his total lack of interest in the transitional justice process because he is not interested in bringing Jammeh to justice. Otherwise, he and his officials would have responded to the threats and interference posed by a former dictator. He would have sought official means to immediately seek the extradition of Yaya Jammeh. But none of that is happening. So does this mean Barrow is protecting Yaya Jammeh?

I call on all citizens especially victims, CSOs and indeed political parties to protest against the silence of the Barrow government over the threats and interference from Yaya Jammeh. We need to protest to demand answers as to why this regime is treating Yaya Jammeh with kids gloves. We need to demand to know if Barrow is ever interested in the arrest and prosecution of Yaya Jammeh.

There is more to their silence than meets the eye! Their silence can only mean protecting Yaya Jammeh. That’s a disgraceful and disgusting betrayal of the Gambia and victims in particular! 😡

For The Gambia 🇬🇲 Our Homeland