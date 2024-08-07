Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Rainy Season Challenges Gambian Fishermen Amid Rising Costs and Environmental Concerns

23
- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

For many fishermen in The Gambia, the rainy season brings a host of challenges, from rougher seas to stronger river currents. These harsh conditions not only make fishing more hazardous but also limit the number of days they can safely venture out. “During the rainy season, the waves are higher and more unpredictable,” said Lamin Sanyang, a fisherman from Bakau. “It can be dangerous, and sometimes we have to stay ashore for days, which affects our income.”

- Advertisement -

The reduction in fishing days and the increased difficulty in catching fish directly result in lower incomes for fishermen and their families. Many fishing communities in The Gambia rely heavily on daily catches to meet their basic needs. “When the fish are scarce, our earnings drop,” said Fatoumatta Jawara, a fish seller in Bakau Market. “It affects not just the fishermen but also those of us who depend on buying and selling the fish.”

Additionally, the rainy season often leads to higher prices for fish in the markets due to the decreased supply. This price hike strains household budgets, especially for low-income families who rely on fish as a primary source of protein.

In an interview with Allieu Saine, the president of the fishermen in Bakau, he shared insights from his 30 years of experience. “I have been into fishing for over 30 years, following in the footsteps of my parents. Fishing is our culture and livelihood,” he said. Saine highlighted several challenges they face during the rainy season, including the destructiveness of the rains, competition from industrial fishing, and the high cost of petrol. “Petrol is very expensive now, and it significantly affects our operations,” he added.

Saine also spoke about the successes and community benefits of his career in fishing. “I have been able to build a house and send three of my children to the University of The Gambia. I can support my community and provide for my family,” he said. His advice to young people is to work hard and think of their community and families.

- Advertisement -

Preserving the ocean is a key focus for these communities. “We clean the ocean, stop throwing waste and oils into the river, and educate others to do the same,” Saine explained. “If people stop polluting, our sea can come back to normal.”

Assan Njie, another seasoned fisherman from Bakau Wharf with over 45 years of experience, echoed similar sentiments. “The water is rougher now, and our nets often get damaged. We face many challenges, but I will not give up despite getting old,” he said. Njie urged the government to do more to support the fishing community.

Previous article
Ministry of Lands Reveals Darboe Submitted Five Land Applications for His Family as VP

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions