The Gambia Drawn Against Tough Rivals in 2024 WAFU Zone A Tournament

- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

The Gambia has been drawn into Group B of the upcoming WAFU Zone A tournament, where they will face regional rivals Senegal, Mali, and Mauritania. The tournament, set to take place in Liberia next month, promises to be a fierce competition for the Young Scorpions.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia will kick off their campaign against Mauritania in their opening match before taking on Senegal in what is expected to be a thrilling second-round fixture. They will conclude their group stage matches with a crucial game against Mali.

As the most successful team in the WAFU tournament’s history, The Gambia has a reputation to uphold. Since the tournament’s establishment in 2018, The Gambia has claimed the title twice, in 2018 and 2020. Coach Abdoulie Bojang and his team will aim to leverage this successful track record as they strive to advance to the semi-finals of the 2024 tournament.

However, recent encounters with Senegal have been challenging for The Gambia. The U-20 team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Senegal in the final of the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament held in Mauritania. Additionally, The Gambia U-20 team was bested 2-0 by Senegal in the 2023 Total Energies Africa U-20 Youth Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

The upcoming tournament in Liberia provides an opportunity for The Gambia to assert their dominance once more and secure a spot in the semi-finals. With the competition heating up, all eyes will be on Coach Bojang and his Young Scorpions as they take on some of the toughest teams in the region.