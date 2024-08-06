Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Ministry of Lands Reveals Darboe Submitted Five Land Applications for His Family as VP

By: Seringe ST Touray

As opposition leader Ousainou Darboe calls for President Adama Barrow to return land allocated to him by the Ministry of Lands, a high-ranking official within the Ministry has told The Fatu Network that Darboe had filed five land applications for himself and his family during his time as Vice President.

The source reveals that while Darboe was Vice President, he and his family submitted applications for:

  • Darboe himself
  • His wife
  • Two of his daughters
  • His brother-in-law

The Ministry informed Darboe that only three allocations were available. Darboe is said to have allocated land to his wife and two daughters, specifically:

  • The land for one of his daughters is in Yundum and was previously owned by Sulayman Gaye.
  • The land for his wife and the other daughter is in Bijilo and was previously owned by businessman Alhagie Jawara.

The Fatu Network has been following the land allocation dispute involving Darboe and President Barrow. Over the past several weeks, Darboe had accused President Barrow of receiving preferential treatment for a piece of land on Atlantic Road in Fajara. Darboe claimed that the President used his position to secure the land unfairly. “The land allocated to President Barrow was not just a matter of fairness but a clear abuse of power,” Darboe stated.

In response, Minister of Lands, Regional Government, and Religious Affairs, Hamat NK Bah, explained that their land allocation process is fair and applies to all Gambians, including the President. The Minister reminded Darboe that he himself benefited from land allocations during his time as Vice President. “It is important to note that Mr. Darboe himself benefited from land allocations during the Jawara administration and his tenure as Vice President,” Bah said.

The Ministry defended its decision to allocate land to President Barrow, explaining that the land had been vacant for many years. “The Ministry maintains and exercises the authority to reallocate the land as it deems appropriate,” the Minister said. The Ministry also mentioned that Darboe’s remarks were “misplaced” and appeared to be aimed at undermining the President rather than addressing genuine concerns.

Darboe has continued to challenge the Ministry’s explanation. During the United Democratic Party’s Convention in Spain, which started on August 3, he called on Gambians to demand that President Barrow return the land. “I urge Gambians to make their voices heard and request that President Barrow return the land,” Darboe said. His ongoing criticism reflects his dissatisfaction with the current administration.

The land allocation dispute has sparked a broader discussion about fairness and transparency in government. As the situation continues to develop, The Fatu Network will keep you updated with the latest information.

