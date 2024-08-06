Parliament Hears First Witness on $30M Petroleum Products Scandal

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance and Public Accounts (FPAC) and Public Enterprise Committee have commenced the public hearing on the allegations surrounding the sale of 36, 953. 614 metric tons of petroleum products valued at $30, 000, 000.

The committee is chaired by Honorable Alhagie S. Darboe, Minority Leader and Co-Chair by Honorable Lamin J. Sanneh.

The first witness to appear before the committee was Honourable Sainey Jawara, the National Assembly Member for Lower Saloum who moved the motion on 22nd July 2024 seeking the parliament to establish a committee to investigate the Petroleum products imported from Russia.

Jawara told the committee that he had obtained substantial evidence to back his motion and urged the committee to carry out the investigation diligently.

He revealed details about vessels carrying substandard fuel products from Russia, which were rerouted to The Gambia due to regulatory issues in Ghana.

“These vessels carrying substandard fuel products from Russia were supposed to anchor in Ghana, but the Ghanaian regulations couldn’t allow them. So, they transfer the products to different vessels which come to the Gambia through the support of some Gambians in the petroleum sector,” he said.

He informed the committee that the vessels were stranded in the Gambian waters for three months.

“I have evidence of their messages on WhatsApp and reports from the Financial Intelligence Unit which I have presented to the committee,” he said.

Hon. Jawara cited the potential loss of revenue and tax evasion, saying both companies allegedly refused to pay tax on the transaction.

The witness identified Apogee Company through Ultimate Beige Logistic, and Creed Energy Limited as the companies responsible for the sales, with bank transactions conducted through Access Bank and Eco Bank.

He also highlighted the committee’s authority to summon witnesses to provide testimony on the scandal.

The ongoing investigation is expected to involve multiple witnesses to shed light on the significant petroleum scandal, which is described as one of the largest scandals in the country.