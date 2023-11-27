Monday, November 27, 2023

Raging fire consumes Gassama Kunda house, killing one

378
- Advertisement -

A woman has died in a raging fire outbreak that has devoured the entire Gassama Kunda in Jokadu Darsilami village, leaving the occupants homeless and destitute.

The fire broke out at approximately 4:30 p.m. and quickly spread throughout the house, reducing it to ashes within an hour. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but preliminary reports suggest that it may have been caused by an electrical spark.

- Advertisement -

The blaze consumed the entire house, leaving nothing behind. They lost all their valuable belongings, materials, and some cash in the inferno. This tragic incident has left the Gassama Kunda family in a devastating situation as they mourn the loss of a woman who was seen as the pillar of the house.

Speaking to the media, the head of the Gassama Kunda Family, Baba Leigh Gassama, was in tears as he revealed how shocking and devastating the fire outbreak was for them.

In explaining the scenario, Mr Gassama said he received a call telling him that there was a fire at their house, which was shocking news to him. He revealed that losing the entire house is tragic, but the most shocking part was losing the woman who served as the Pillar of the compound.

He appealed for assistance in these trying times, saying “We are calling on all well-meaning individuals and organizations to come to the aid of this family. They have lost everything they own and are now in dire need of assistance.”

- Advertisement -

Ansu Fofana, a nephew to the victim’s family, described the damages of the inferno as horrific as a handsome amount [of cash] had perished within an hour of the fire outbreak.

Omar Dibba, the imam of the village, noted that the fire got worse due to the high concentration they gave to saving the woman in the house which led to the spread of the fire to the extent of ravaging the whole house.

The villagers have pleaded with the public to come to the aid of the family, who are now in dire need of assistance.

The heart-wrenching incident has left the village in shock with many residents expressing their condolences to the affected family.

- Advertisement -

For support to the family, contact these numbers 7045530 or 7785519.

Previous article
From The Gambia to France: Gambian ‘Hurricane’ makes historic debut
Next article
Public Service Minister Urges Government Officials and Others to Fear God

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions