Monday, November 27, 2023

From The Gambia to France: Gambian ‘Hurricane’ makes historic debut

158
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

From starting his football career in Bakau to playing for the First Division League in Gambia and now in the French League 1, this sensational and highly-rated Gambian youngster, Adama Bojang, has become the first player from Gambia to play in the top five European leagues directly from his home country.

- Advertisement -

The former Steve-Biko attacker, who made his debut for Stade Reims yesterday, is the first Gambian player to play in the top five European leagues directly from a local Gambian club.

Bojang, dubbed the ‘Gambian Hurricane’, came in as a substitute in the Stade Reims 3-1 loss to Rennes.

The Bakau-born lethal striker had played games for the B teams, scoring multiple of goals before the game yesterday.

After ending his long-awaited French League 1 debut, the youngster commented:

- Advertisement -

“Not the results we wanted today, but Alhamdulillah for making my debut. Thanks to everyone for the support and prayers.
We continue working hard and believe in the process.”

Adama Bojang is a highly-rated youngster with a vast potential for the future. He is the first Gambian to score a hat trick in continental competition and the first to score a brace in the World Cup.

His exploits in the last Africa Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup made him a star target for many European clubs.

His move and debut yesterday in the French League 1 have been described as a massive indication that football in the Gambia is growing.

Previous article
Bensouda reaffirms loyalty to UDP
Next article
Raging fire consumes Gassama Kunda house, killing one

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions