From The Gambia to France: Gambian ‘Hurricane’ makes historic debut

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

From starting his football career in Bakau to playing for the First Division League in Gambia and now in the French League 1, this sensational and highly-rated Gambian youngster, Adama Bojang, has become the first player from Gambia to play in the top five European leagues directly from his home country.

The former Steve-Biko attacker, who made his debut for Stade Reims yesterday, is the first Gambian player to play in the top five European leagues directly from a local Gambian club.

Bojang, dubbed the ‘Gambian Hurricane’, came in as a substitute in the Stade Reims 3-1 loss to Rennes.

The Bakau-born lethal striker had played games for the B teams, scoring multiple of goals before the game yesterday.

After ending his long-awaited French League 1 debut, the youngster commented:

“Not the results we wanted today, but Alhamdulillah for making my debut. Thanks to everyone for the support and prayers.

We continue working hard and believe in the process.”

Adama Bojang is a highly-rated youngster with a vast potential for the future. He is the first Gambian to score a hat trick in continental competition and the first to score a brace in the World Cup.

His exploits in the last Africa Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup made him a star target for many European clubs.

His move and debut yesterday in the French League 1 have been described as a massive indication that football in the Gambia is growing.