Presidents Barrow and Faye to Be Represented at Gambia-Senegal Economic Forum in Banjul

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The upcoming Economic, Trade, and Investment Forum in Banjul, scheduled for December 19-20, 2024, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba International Conference Centre, will see the representation of Gambia’s President Adama Barrow and Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

President Barrow will be represented by His Excellency Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow, while President Faye’s representative will be His Excellency Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko. The forum, under the theme “Harmonization of Friendlier Business Environment,” aims to strengthen bilateral ties, boost trade and investment, and enhance the ECOWAS protocol on the free movement of goods, services, and people.

Discussions will focus on sectors including trade, transport, energy, agriculture, ICT, and joint infrastructural projects, with collaboration between The Gambia’s GIEPA and Senegal’s APIX being a key highlight.

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to reflect that President Barrow will be represented by Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow, and President Faye will be represented by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko at the forum.