Gambian Chief Magistrate Pa Modou Njie Charged with Abuse of Office and Drug-Related Offenses

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Chief Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, who was arrested and interdicted last week in connection with an alleged drug case, has been formally charged with several offenses, including abuse of office, fraud, breaches of trust, and the removal of property under lawful seizure. Njie, who served at the Bundung Magistrates Court from August 2023 to November 2024, is accused of ordering the removal of 104 blocks of cocaine from the exhibit store and disposing of 31 blocks (weighing 51.9 kg).

- Advertisement -

In court, Njie was granted bail set at three million dalasi, with two sureties, each required to provide a bail bond of one million five hundred thousand dalasi or property valued at three million dalasi, to be assessed by state valuers.

Njie has been released on bail as investigations continue.