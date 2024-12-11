Foreign Affairs Press Release: Evacuation of Gambians from Lebanon

- Advertisement -

Banjul, The Gambia – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad is pleased to announce the successful evacuation of 25 Gambian nationals from Lebanon. This significant milestone underscores the Government of The Gambia’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights, safety, and welfare of Gambian citizens abroad. The Ministry extends its profound gratitude to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the invaluable support and cooperation in complementing the Government’s efforts during this critical mission. The logistical and technical assistance provided by IOM was instrumental in ensuring that the government facilitated the safe return of our citizens today 11th December 2024.

We also acknowledge the steadfast dedication of the Honorary Consul General of The Gambia in Beirut, Lebanon, Honorable Khalid Hammond, whose tireless efforts and collaboration with the Ministry, IOM Beirut Office, and Authorities in Lebanon greatly facilitated this evacuation process. The commitment demonstrated by the Honorary Consulate General Hammond during this very difficult period, to the welfare of Gambian nationals in Lebanon has been exemplary.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry also seizes this opportunity to express heartfelt appreciation to the evacuated migrants and their families for their patience and cooperation throughout this challenging period. Their resilience and understanding have been vital in achieving this successful outcome.

The successful evacuation under a very difficult circumstance reflects the collective determination of government, partners, and our consular networks to provide effective assistance to our citizens in distress and is also further testament to the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to addressing the needs of Gambians abroad.

Consequently, as we welcome these 25 Gambians back home with joy and relief, the Ministry reaffirms its commitment and dedication to strengthening support systems for Gambians living and working abroad and will continue to engage with partners and stakeholders to ensure that their rights, dignity, interest and well-being remain a top priority.