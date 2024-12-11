Wednesday, December 11, 2024

FIFA has officially announced that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup

16
- Advertisement -
The decision was made after Saudi Arabia was the only country to bid for the tournament. The kingdom has promised to deliver an impressive event, marking another major milestone in its involvement in global sports.
Previous article
Foreign Affairs Press Release: Evacuation of Gambians from Lebanon
Next article
President Barrow Arrives in Kenya for Independence Anniversary

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions