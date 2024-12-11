FIFA has officially announced that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup December 11, 2024 16 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedinViber - Advertisement - The decision was made after Saudi Arabia was the only country to bid for the tournament. The kingdom has promised to deliver an impressive event, marking another major milestone in its involvement in global sports. Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedinViber Previous articleForeign Affairs Press Release: Evacuation of Gambians from LebanonNext articlePresident Barrow Arrives in Kenya for Independence Anniversary RELATED ARTICLES Top Stories President Barrow Arrives in Kenya for Independence Anniversary Seringe Touray - December 11, 2024 Top Stories Foreign Affairs Press Release: Evacuation of Gambians from Lebanon Seringe Touray - December 11, 2024 Popular Posts KMC Unveils First Municipal Library December 6, 2024 Chief Magistrate Pa Modou Njie Arrested and Interdicted Over Alleged Cocaine-Related... December 6, 2024 Gambia’s New Excise Tax on Cement Imports Sparks Concerns and Disruptions December 5, 2024 Senegal Exceeds Oil Production Target with Nearly 3 Million Barrels in... December 5, 2024 Paul Pogba Seeks Compensation in Kidnapping and Blackmail Case Involving Brother December 5, 2024 Advertisement