AU Conference: Senegal’s President Speaks on the Path to Ending Poverty in Africa

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

At the African Union Conference on Education, Youth, and Employability in Nouakchott on December 10, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye underscored the need for resilient education to support Africa’s future.

“Young Africans, representing more than 60% of the population, are not only the future but also the present of the continent,” he said, stressing the importance of inclusive and quality education, particularly for girls and rural communities, to break the cycles of poverty.